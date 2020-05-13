With restaurants and health clubs closed, maybe we don’t gain weight, so maybe we don’t need to lose weight. Is that the logic behind Premier Legault’s silence on reopening two of urban society’s basic institutions? We understand that the curve hasn’t flattened in Montreal and that physical distancing poses special challenges to these industries, but restaurateurs and health club operators need to get ahead of the curve by investing in infrastructure and reorganizing their establishments to be compliant with a new normal. This takes time, resources, resourcefulness, and government support. If Premier Legault and Mayor Plante don’t pay attention, the restaurant, a financially-challenged institution before the pandemic, could disappear, and virtue workouts at the gym might be replaced by virtual classes on line.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
