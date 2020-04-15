Premier François Legault's call for a criminal investigation into the horrific conditions at a senior citizens residence, and his heartfelt mea culpa concerning the return of students to school : “Maybe the way I said it scared some people and I’m sorry about that," brings to mind the idea of twinning schools with nursing homes.
Although the concept is not new and may appear to be no big deal, research has has proven that these supervised interactions between students and our elderly are beneficial to both groups.
Besides promoting friendships, shared play activities results in "greater smiles" and "more conversation" with the adults and helps students develop their social skills and widen their horizons.
Intergenerational projects such as environmental projects and activities like playing musical instruments can provide learning about life outside the classroom.
According to some, you don't think about your age when you are in the company of students.
Schools interested in exploring intergenerational projects should be provided with financial backing for programs that puts an end to any neglect of our elders.
Let's all remember the quote from the Apocrypha: "Dishonour not the old; we shall be numbered among them."
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds QC
