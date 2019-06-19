Each day it’s clearer that our current “democratic” dynamic will eventually be characterized as “the age of servitude”. A time when the needs and aspirations of the 99% were subverted to the wants and whims of the 1%: those whose goals are to reshape the world in their image and for their own aggrandizement. The “chosen”, sanctimonious cyclists intent on banishing the car to Hades and beyond, and the political class who insist on squandering the collective wealth on their own enrichment in every sense of the word, rule the world. On the heels of an unneeded $50 million redo of Philips Square, Plante will remake a perfectly fine Peel street for a whopping $65 million. Meanwhile Legault throws another $250 million plus down the Olympic Stadium toilet for the “honor” of kicking out the first soccer ball at a World Cup games (and the installation board can justify its existence and exorbitant salaries). Legault would never have spent his own money so frivolously when running Air Transat and anyone suggesting such folly would have been fired: what a betrayal of his profession of business sense and acumen.
Our roads are decrepit by any measure, no matter how politicians spin and obfuscate “their facts” through weasel words, percentages and fluid definitions of acceptability. The state of our roads reflects the contempt our politicians have for the average person. The 99% want decent roads to drive and cycle on in THEIR neigbourhoods, Montreal extends beyond the downtown core where only the 1% venture to cycle in their “pilgrimages”. Peel will be newest shrine to their religion, at the expense of the 99%. A hat-trick of waste, in a city in desperate need a real hockey hat-trick, the money squandered from these and so many other boondoggles could easily repave every road and put as many people to work while actually responding to real needs of the many instead of the whims of the few.
The ballot box seems to have been interpreted by politicians as a proclamation of servitude by the people. To effect real grass-root change perhaps the 99% must learn from past Quebec examples and Macron’s France: the only thing that politicians seem to understand and register is social disruption. Unfortunately “pots and pans” and “yellow vests” have been BANNED for sale in Quebec but a secret supply may be coming from Ontario and Alberta in the near future.
Mark Lipson
NDG
