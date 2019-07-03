As of June 27th, 2019 Mt. Sinai in Cote Saint-Luc has stopped accepting Long Term residents onto their waiting lists. This means that a wonderful top-rated hospital will no longer accept LT care patients (includes LT palliative beds as well as residents of all ages who need the medical care that Mt. Sinai offers). The goal is to change all the current LT beds into sub-acute care beds. This will happen through attrition, and of course, all current LT care patients have been assured that no one will be transferred out of their current home against their will. They will however, ‘fast-track’ any current LT resident out who wishes to relocate out of their home – in fact, the day after the meeting where we were informed of this decision, a letter was given to all LT residents listing alternate LT care institutions to choose from.
This is a CAQ decision – as are any and all decisions affecting Quebec’s Health Care. Although CAQ promises were made with respect to Seniors and their care, at our meeting we were assured that there are more than enough Long Term Care beds within our Community, so that the abolishment of these beds will have no impact on those who are now, or in the future will be, on waiting lists for placement.
This is a sad time for all the residents and their families. As patients leave us, and the numbers of LT care beds dwindle down, we can expect no assurances as to services. This is also a sad time for our Community where we can expect more - not less, need of these important LT care beds.
Karen Herscovitch
Cote Saint-Luc, Quebec
