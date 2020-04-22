Re your editorial “No solution without pain” It is crucial that our citizens begin to reclaim an element of normalcy, if only to regain sanity. While Trump may be criticized as one may care, he is absolutely correct in asserting that "...the cure may be worse than the disease"...On a plane of societal health, we have reached that crossroad...
Henri M. Bybelezer
Montreal
