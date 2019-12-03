Quebec's language watchdog, the Office Québécois de la Langue Française, wants the retailers to change their signs to either give themselves a generic French name or add a slogan or explanation that reflects what it is they're selling.
I have an excellent suggestion for a slogan to reflect what the OQLF is selling. It is selling discouragement to mainstream companies to invest in this province. There are ample opportunities for them to open in friendly, welcoming, environments in the other nine provinces of Canada. Why invest in a market where you need to beg for permission to conduct business in one of the official languages of this country? Signage aside, instructing future retailers to greet their customers bilingually is going a little too far. I don’t think a merchant in France would say, “Bonjour, Hi."
I have editorialized in the past that there are much better ways to use the budget of the OQLF that would better mankind. The alternatives would make this province a better place to live.
Sol Boxenbaum
Montreal
