Because of the worry of many parents that their children are losing too much school time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the " LBPSB offers online resources for parents and students " (Suburban, March 27)
Equally concerned are the vast majority of primary and secondary school principals of private and public schools in Quebec. They are justifiably troubled by the idea the Legault government may cancel the rest of the school year because of CODVI-19.
In a press release / letter sent to Premier Legault and Education Minister Roberge on March 23, they implored the government not to drop the remainder of the year.
They wrote: "All studies have shown that a long period of inactive schooling has a negative impact on student success, particularly that of students with difficulties...Imagine the impact of five months or more..." They are right !
Here is a thought regardless of how many days are lost.
The idea dovetails with two promises made and kept by the government during the campaign in 2018.
Indeed, schools now have a mandatory extended recess, and high-school students are offered a free extra one-hour extracurricular activity period daily for sports, arts, homework help
The thought: To catch up, let's consider extending the school day by, let's say, an hour, when students return to school.
The idea may also help alleviate Quebec's drop-out rate - the highest in Canada.
Chris Eustace Pierrefonds, C
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.