Unchecked by other party members and buoyed by resolute supporters and misleading polls - and the failure of the Canadian government to speak out against it - Premier Legault and Minister Barette - Minister of Immigration , Diversity and Inclusiveness no less - have managed to package a dollop of intolerance into Bill 21.
Its unsettling that they’ve been allowed to get this far. Yet history teaches us that there are roads both high and low, and that societies occasionally opt for the latter.
In order to enact Bill 21, the government must invoke the highly dubious and problematic notwithstanding clause (Section 33 of the Canadian Constitution) in order to override - for a period of five years - what are presumably fundamental and protected rights of Canadian citizens.
When questioned about his agreement to incorporate the notwithstanding clause into the Canadian Constitution, Jean Chrétien stated that in order to use the notwithstanding clause “you have to declare that you are discriminating. How many normal {people} would say I want to discriminate?”
Unfortunately, Mr. Legault is a man with a plan, and any argument in regards to the inappropriateness of invoking it - and discriminating - has of yet not been enough to dissuade him and his party, the Coalition Avenir Quebec, from willfully doing so.
Robert Miller
NDG
