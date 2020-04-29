Many are looking forward to their children returning to school. Well, okay. But, if their children were infected (hopefully not) by an asymp (asymptomatic person) who caught it from an asymp friend, and returns home, passing it on to their parents and other family members, who then each pass it along to others, will they still feel the same way about exiting isolation?
When we say that we are all in this together, it’s not only because so many of us are ‘in’ our homes. Therefore, when we do move forward it’s appropriate that we allow ourselves to be guided by an appropriate measure of concern. In time, we will hopefully have a vaccine and life can return to old normal.
Robert Miller
NDG
