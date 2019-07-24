Is CAQ really governing for the Francophone majority? In August 2017, Le Devoir reported the findings of a Léger poll it commissioned, which showed that a majority of Francophone Quebecers wanted greater access to English schools even if it meant easing restrictions under Bill 101. This past week, 13 million dollars was given by the CAQ government toward the building of a new English elementary school in Drummondville. While space goes begging in some Montreal English schools, they’re hanging from the rafters over there. Not because of any influx of anglophones in the area, but because a great many Francophones have been sending and continue to send their kids to English schools according to actual eligibility provisions under Bill 101.
If CAQ is really governing for the Francophone majority, when will it ease restrictions on a law which has denied bilingualism for their children and created a chasm between our two linguistic communities in the process?
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
