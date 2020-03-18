The human strain is a resourceful one. But there are limits. The self is itself a social construct, and I worry that self-quarantining and social distancing can result in self-alienating and self-destructing. Most aren’t vulnerable. But those with underlying conditions might be.
Some people are actually allergic to themselves. We haven’t yet felt all of the effects of Coronavirus. Somewhere in between FDR’s warning that we have nothing to fear but fear itself and the admonitions of the health mavens go we. As things stand, cancel culture ain’t got nothing on the Coronavirus. So I just say: The Saint-Patrick’s parade - an outdoor event - should not have been cancelled. The alcohol generally imbibed at these events will probably kill all available germs. On the 17th, please remember that it’s Guinness, not Corona.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
