The Canadian Council of Muslim Women (CCMW) Montreal would like to mark

International Women’s Day of March 8, 2020 by raising its voice along with many

other organizations to continue to denounce violence against women of all ethnic

backgrounds, from all walks of life and from all levels of society. We particularly

ask for our fellow Quebecers to respect our Muslim sisters who choose to wear

the hijab as part of their attire. Quebec`s Bill 21 hurt the Muslim community,

especially the young female members who graduate from the Education and the

Law Faculties, in denying them access to the workforce.

CCMW Montreal also extends an appeal to all men and young boys out there to

educate your fellow menfolk and warn against the use of violence as a means of

getting rid of conflict. If anything, violence engenders a climate of fear, stress,

insecurity and danger for victims who often do not have recourse to the proper

channels that could better their situation.

Particularly disturbing in our society right now is the rise of prostitution of minors

in Montreal and in the rest of Canada. We, at CCMW Montreal, ask the police

force to be more vigilant and to bring the perpetrators of underaged prostitution

to justice. People who commit the crime of engaging in sexual intercourse with a

minor should be apprehended and charged under the law.

We ask for parents to be vigilant and to take charge in guiding their children, to

spend time with them and to nurture them, to provide a safe space for many

adolescent boys and girls who are confronted with daily pressures, to be beacons

of light for them and to imbue qualities of civil responsibility and good citizenship in these taxpayers of tomorrow.

Farida Mohammed

Canadian Council of Muslim Women

Montreal

editor@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.