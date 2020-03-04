The Canadian Council of Muslim Women (CCMW) Montreal would like to mark
International Women’s Day of March 8, 2020 by raising its voice along with many
other organizations to continue to denounce violence against women of all ethnic
backgrounds, from all walks of life and from all levels of society. We particularly
ask for our fellow Quebecers to respect our Muslim sisters who choose to wear
the hijab as part of their attire. Quebec`s Bill 21 hurt the Muslim community,
especially the young female members who graduate from the Education and the
Law Faculties, in denying them access to the workforce.
CCMW Montreal also extends an appeal to all men and young boys out there to
educate your fellow menfolk and warn against the use of violence as a means of
getting rid of conflict. If anything, violence engenders a climate of fear, stress,
insecurity and danger for victims who often do not have recourse to the proper
channels that could better their situation.
Particularly disturbing in our society right now is the rise of prostitution of minors
in Montreal and in the rest of Canada. We, at CCMW Montreal, ask the police
force to be more vigilant and to bring the perpetrators of underaged prostitution
to justice. People who commit the crime of engaging in sexual intercourse with a
minor should be apprehended and charged under the law.
We ask for parents to be vigilant and to take charge in guiding their children, to
spend time with them and to nurture them, to provide a safe space for many
adolescent boys and girls who are confronted with daily pressures, to be beacons
of light for them and to imbue qualities of civil responsibility and good citizenship in these taxpayers of tomorrow.
Farida Mohammed
Canadian Council of Muslim Women
Montreal
