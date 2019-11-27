Last Tuesday Nov.19, Canada voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and referring to the West Bank area as "occupied territory". The resolution was sponsored by North Korea and Zimbabwe and is similar to UN resolutions on this subject which are proposed regularly.
But Canada had rejected 14 such resolutions in the past, so does this represent a change in policy by Trudeau? Anyone who looks at a map of the area can see that implementation of this resolution would seriously jeopardize Israel's security. It would be a big step towards the destruction of Israel. So why is Trudeau supporting this?
Note that when this territory was occupied by Jordan from 1948 to 1967 there were no condemnations, resolutions, UNSC threats or BDS of products produced in this area. As soon as Israel is involved, double standards apply.
Gordon Vineberg
Montreal
