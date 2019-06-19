In the same breath interim PQ Leader Berube wants merchants serving “international” clientele, but then he wants them to do so only in one (1) language.
Instead, for once, can’t some politician advocate to add three (3) or four (4) languages when welcoming customers, at least during events such as the Grand Prix, the Jazz Festival and Juste Pour Rire?
Bonjour – Hi – Ciao – Hola – Guten Tag – Konnichiwa….the more the better. Less isn’t.
Linda Hammerschmid
Westmount
