In general, I agree with your editorial on the blockades. Certainly, I am not anti-First Nations nor do I disagree with Civil Disobedience in some cases.However, in all these actions, they do reach a “tipping point” which I suspect is the case with these blockades.
This issue in particular is very complicated. After 8 years of negotiations, the pipeline did reach a satisfactory agreement that would provide both jobs and financial considerations to the First Nations in the area in question. As you mention then it became an internal power struggle within the community itself.
Over the last decades, in my opinion, the majority of Canadians have supported the aspirations of the First Nations but continued blockades have the possibility of slowly eroding this good will.
And again, many of the individuals being hurt by these actions have no part in the actual event. CN laid off more than a 1000 workers; trade and commerce is starting to be seriously affected and individuals are having a problem getting to work and someone simply wanting to use train travel to visit an ill relative in another city are being touched – will all of these individuals feel much sympathy for future causes of the First Nations?
I certainly understand the preference of the Federal Government to solve the difficulty through talk and negotiations but, of course, this method is also reaching a tipping point where every Government is forced to eventually take an action in the interest of the majority of voters and taxpayers.
We can only hope that the First Nations themselves decide to end these blockades before they escalate into a very serious event where someone gets hurt.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
