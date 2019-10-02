It has been reported that the English Montreal School Board had the highest academic success rate of all Quebec’s public school boards, although the Pearson board claim that honour. Notwithstanding, that these results are hardly connected to input at the board level, they do mask a serious underlying problem in the province’s educational system. Essentially Quebec has three school systems; private schools, English public schools and French public schools. The highest academic success rates are found in the private system, followed by the English public schools, and the lowest is in the French public schools which also has Canada’s highest dropout rate. Success is more closely linked to the schools’ clientele rather than any organization factor.
Thanks to Bill 101, new arrivals, be it as immigrants or refugees, many of them arguable deficient in the French language, are obliged to attend French schools. A family’s economic situation plays a part in forecasting school success. Those from socio-economically depressed areas are overly represented in the public French schools as financial considerations hinder their entry to the private schools. Given their challenges, can the French public system be expected to match the success rates of private schools, or an English system, where all students arrive with a mastery of English?
No other province has so many students attending subsidized private schools; the French private system is now larger than the entire English public system. The cost runs into hundreds of millions of dollars that is underwritten by all taxpayers. Whereas the private system can be selective, the public cannot. Furthermore subsidies incentivize some parents to abandon the public school for the private by making it affordable, with its graduation rates that make it attractive to many. Historically, the French private system had a prestige that it maintains today. With a self fulfilling prophecy of successful academic achievement based on student selection it eclipses the French public sector which given its many challenges, may be perceived as being second rate. This flawed system has repercussions for long term social inequity. Rene Levesque claimed that Bill 101 would make the French public school the common school for all Quebeckers He was wrong. The harsh truth is that the goal of a common school is prevented as much by government policy and money as it is by language.
Maybe Mr. Legault should focus his attention less on the abolition of school boards, and more on the impact of private school subsidies on Quebec’s schools and society. However, given the number of the province legislators who opt for those private schools, their support to removing those subsidies would hardly match their enthusiasm for removing religious symbols in public schools.
Jim Wilson
NDG
Jim Wilson was former president of the LBPSB teachers union
