The Quebec government can no more abolish school boards than the boards could abolish the government. Unlike municipalities, which are creatures of the provincial government, the boards have an independent existence under the constitution.
In the recent past, a constitutional amendment was reached with the federal, provincial governments and Quebec’s two linguistic communities, replacing the denominational (confessional) boards created under the BNA Act with constitutionally-protected linguistic boards under the repatriated constitution. Any changes to the DNA of our constitution which exclude the participation of the federal government will result in no constitutional protection for the anglophone community because they will not be in compliance with the constitution’s amending formula.
The sop of elected officials held out to the anglophone community is a mess of pottage. The anglophone community must call on the federal government to intervene in a court challenge to Bill 40.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
