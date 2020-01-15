Re: "Armed off-duty police or security good deterrent against attacks: Hampstead Mayor, Armed guards send wrong message: Rabbi Poupko", The Suburban, January 8, 2020
I agree 100% with Mayor Steinberg about the necessity of armed guards at some Jewish institutions, especially during the High Holidays.
As far as Rabbi Poupko is concerned, I would doubt that his words represent even the majority of his congregation on this issue.
Penny Hassan
Montreal
