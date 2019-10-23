The government is proposing to eliminate the school board under Bill 40. Even before the tabling of the bill, the EMSB had announced a court challenge to the government’s plan to abolish school boards.
The government has already had to fend off the EMSB’s court challenge to the transfer of some of its schools to the French system. And the government is currently in court with the same board over Bill 21.
Should we be surprised then to see the government brandishing trusteeship of the EMSB for alleged bidding violations? One doesn’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to see that trusteeship is just what the doctor ordered for a government eager to sideline an adversary at a critical time.
François Legault decked out in King Henry II’s robes asks: Will no one rid me of this meddlesome board? You know the rest.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.