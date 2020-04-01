Trudeau has chronically been making poor judgment calls since he first got in office, one after the other. His attempt to grab tax and spend powers was just another. Appalling lack of political acumen, if you ask me. What on earth persuaded people to vote for him, apart from lack of credible alternatives, is beyond me.
Peter Panagoulakis
Montreal
