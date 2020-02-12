Anglophones must realize that the fight to maintain their school boards is not only a legal one. They also share in a political struggle with the francophone community to preserve local democracy in education. The CAQ insists that eliminating the school board is fulfilling a promise to the francophone majority that elected them. But in matters of education, the francophone school commissioner is elected directly by the people. The education minister is not.
Bill 40 has, without notice, advanced the date of decommissioning the francophone school officials. Presumably, the affected parties will take court action to prevent this, at least in the immediate. But the bigger picture is that outreach is needed by education officials from both linguistic communities to marshal the necessary human and financial resources for the biggest fight against government in years.
Who knows? Maybe this conflict will have a unifying effect on Quebec society as a whole.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.