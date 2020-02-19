I believe the statement of the ADM in your Feb. 12th issue makes one believe there are no flights from China arriving at Trudeau Airport. In fact there are many flights arriving from China each week. These people are disembarking, walking through a busy airport, getting on connecting flights, using the Custom Machines and going home with friends or in a taxi and then being asked to do a self-imposed quarantine. I believe the Federal Government is playing Russian Roulette with our health. The safety measures in place at the airport do not allow for people who are carrying the virus but have no symptoms. Case in point the gentleman who flew to France, stayed at a chalet, left, went to a vets office in England and infected a worker there. Five of the people who rented the chalet after him came down with the virus. The Federal Minister of Health last week said that about 70 people daily are arriving from China . Why do the people who were on the government charters from Wuhan have to be in quarantine 14 days, but passengers on Commercial flights do not?
Jennifer Norman
Pointe-Claire
