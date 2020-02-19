The forced closing of debate and discussion and the forced passing of Bill 40 and it's massive impact on Quebec's education system is so sad for democracy and sad for pedagogy itself.
All parents and occupants of the French school board areas lose their right to vote in school board elections. That is anti-democratic. You pay a Federal tax – you have a Federal vote. You pay a Provincial tax and a city tax– you have a provincial vote and a city vote. You pay your school tax – your vote is gone! That is a violation of the democratic right to vote. That is taxation without representation.
What's the Legault government rationale behind this anti-democratic and severely disruptive Bill 40. One reason is that – “we can close school boards because of the low voter turn out rate at School Board elections”.
This is nonsense. On the date I was elected, being a candidate I was personally at the polling station. It was heart-breaking to see all the potential voters being turned from voting because their names were not on the voting list. The school board election list is a complete farce.
Solution, don't abolish people's right to vote – just fix the electoral list – move the school elections to coincide with the municipal elections and – problem solved.
Another reason the Legault government gives to disband boards is that – “we can save $10 million by not paying the salaries of School Board Commissioners.”
This is also nonsense. Right now Board Commissioners don't get a “salary” - they receive a “stipend” which is not very much given all the hours and hours we spend reading and preparing for and then travelling to and attending several meetings a month.
Further, who are among the best paid – with the most advantage health care and support plan coverage and among the finest pension plans in all of Quebec? These are the all too many “bureaucrats” we have in Quebec. Replacing dedicated School Commissioners with Bureaucrats will not save – but will cost the taxpayers far, far more tax money. Solution, take back Bill 40, keep school boards and Commissioners and fix their stipend to the cost of living index.
School “Service Centers” will be more efficient than school boards they claim. Just more nonsense. Eliminating school boards is just another grab for complete bureaucratic control on a minute level. How will these school “Service Centers” work?
School "service centres" will likely operate in much the same way as do our health care service centers – the CLSC's. So – if you have a problem or questions about your child's school – be it an overcrowding issue, a concern about a special-needs child, a question about a teacher or curriculum, a concern about a school bus route etc. - what will happen? Most likely, like the CLSC's you will go in, pick a number, sit and wait for your number to come up, then state your problem. Then you will be given some papers and told to - "go to office xyz" - sit and wait, and wait and wait. Then you will likely be told to leave two hours later with another appointment for next week. This is sad – likely more and more bureaucrats – more paper and much, much more cost to us.
Bill 40 is a blow to democracy. Bill 40 is a blow to sound pedagogical practice – sound teaching and your child's future education.
Yes the law was forced through and yes that Bill 40 now applies to all Quebecers. But, even though the Bill is in place you can still fight it. Speak up, show your displeasure and anger at this violation of your rights.
Howard P. (Buzz) Gibbs,
B.Ed, M.Ed McGill
Chateauguay, Qc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.