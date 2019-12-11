On December 3, 2019, I attended the 'Special' English Montreal School Board meeting and participated at Public Question Period time, presided by Trustee Marlene Jennings.
The questions / comments which I submitted before the meeting concerned a recent request made by the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) to its member boards to make a one-time contribution to basically promote elected school boards and fight school board reform Bill 40.
So far, the EMSB has contributed $200,000; the Pearson board $100,000 and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier board $111,000.
Interestingly, on Dec. 7, the first president of the QESBA (1998) and later its executive director (2017), Marcus Tabachnick, made some revealing comments in a letter.
He wrote: "Quebec school boards need some modernization. Commissioners must have proper training in governance, policy-making, ethics, budgeting , the Education Act , and more."
Precisely!
it is because of the aforementioned points that Mr. Tabachnick states, the Liberal government attempted but failed, to reform the school system with its Bill 86.
Presently, the CAQ government is forging ahead with Bill 40, which needs some tweaking, to give us an improved public education network for better teaching and learning to take place.
Lastly, the Dec. 3 meeting was the first time in 21 years, I addressed an official school board meeting without any commissioners. The experience was indeed refreshing.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds, QC
