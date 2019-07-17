The intersection of Bourret and Decarie south (one way southbound) is unique. Cars on Bourret east cannot turn left into pedestrians crossing Decarie. I understand future plans can change a lot of things but at present we have a ten second push-button pedestrian signal to cross Decarie that protects no one, but does reduce Bourret traffic flow and increase GHG emissions. So many have waited on Bourret many times and wondered why pedestrians and cyclists need a signal when they can safely cross Decarie on their green light (25 seconds out of the 80 second cycle time).
I don't see a benefit for the pedestrian signal, yet do see the problems it creates. Eliminating the signal will not reduce safety, nor alter traffic patterns, but will help the morning commute and the 129 bus! Why not test it out?
Norman Sabin
NDG
