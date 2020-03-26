At the risk of being called that one, the one in “there’s one in every crowd”, I’ll remind the rest of the crowd that the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. No sane person will resist lending the rights and freedoms we enjoy to government at a time such as this. But it’s a loan, for the time necessary to get through this. It’s not a gift. Voices in the crowd are saying things will never be the same, even when things “get back to normal”. If enough of us say it, then enough of us will believe it. If enough believe it, our way of life will be in lockdown long after the crisis has subsided.
To overreact or underreact in the presence of a spiralling pandemic, that is the question. On an individual level, overreacting means taking more precautions than what’s strictly necessary, so as not to risk aggravating the risk of catching or spreading the virus. Indeed, the virulence of Coronavirus makes it hard to know where overreacting begins, if we want to be safe, rather than sorry. In the face of the unknown, it’s hard to know beforehand just what is the just measure of response.
But what do the terms overreact or underreact mean when applied to government restricting constitutional rights and liberties? Is the federal Quarantine Act and Quebec’s Civil Protection Act like the War Measures Act. During the October Crisis, many felt Pierre Trudeau went too far in declaring Canada to be at war. And there was no Charter of Rights and Liberties then to restrain him. In the current crisis, many have accused the current prime minister of not going far enough quickly enough. We saw earlier signs of his reluctance to assert the weight of government during the recent rail blockades.
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance. Oh, did I just say that? Forgive me, people of a certain age tend to repeat themselves.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.