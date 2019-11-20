Your editorial on Jolin-Barrette was very well stated. I hope Julius Grey takes on this case if they pass such a law.One cannot make two classes of citizens with different rules and there is no way am I identifying myself as an "historic" anything. They did this in the twenties and thirties and certainly in pre war Germany. So again this needs a court challenge and it needs to go onto 60 minutes and the NY times to make the CAQ eat it's own words.
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
