Last Wednesday, Canada ceased being a constitutional democracy. The federal Liberal government used its majority on the House Ethics Committee to silence the Parliamentary Ethics Commissioner. He wanted to testify on his report in which he concluded that the Prime Minister had a “Conflict of Interest” in the SNC-Lavalin affair. The Liberal majority shut down the committee.
The Ethics Commissioner works for Parliament and Parliament works for us. For all Canadians. We have a right to know. Shutting people up and closing down committees are Soviet-style tactics. The only thing missing were soldiers in brown greatcoats toting Kalashnikov rifles surrounding Parliament.
The federal government’s actions nullified the constitutionally mandated and protected role of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. They kept Canadians in the dark on the most overt breach of constitutional protections in our time. This administration used the same tactics in shutting down the Jody Wilson-Raybould hearings on this same matter. This is the government that ran on the twin hallmarks of “transparency” and “accountability.”
It matters not that the government had the technical legal right to do it. Not all laws are just. Pierre Elliott Trudeau did not advocate for a “Legal society.” He called for a “Just society.” An immediate Supreme Court reference is called for. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr put it best when he said, “One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” The MPs who toed the PMO line failed their moral responsibility.
Where are the voices of all those who claimed this government would bring a new democracy of open government and no hidden agendas? Where are the voices of those who so ardently and stridently call for independence of the judiciary and Parliament? Where are the voices of those who promised “evidence-based” decision-making? Let Canadians see the evidence!
For all those who condemn other nations’ governing systems, let them have the same intellectual honesty about Trudeau’s tactics. All candidates of conscience — and there are many — for this Liberal government should immediately change their designation to Independent-Liberal to distance themselves from this Prime Minister and his PMO. If this Prime Minister has a shred of decency left, he should resign. And if Canadians have any sense of dignity and reason left as free people, they must not vote for any candidate who insists on running under the soiled Liberal banner. A banner soiled not by the blood and sweat of patriots but by the whitewash of opportunists.
Attacks on freedoms are far more often accomplished by gradual acts such as these than by violent revolts. That is what we are witnessing in the suffocating arrogance of this Trudeau administration.
