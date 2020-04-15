Premier Legault is about to make some decisions that are the hardest for any governor to make for the governed. These decisions are now being considered throughout North America and indeed through the western world. He is about to set a timetable to reopen our society. He will be striking a balance between the physical and economic well-being of us all. He must show the same responsible gradualism and effective executive ability that have produced - here in Quebec - among the best results for mitigating the spread of Covid-19 of any jurisdiction in the world. He needs our support and our courage. For there is no other solution. And there is no solution at all without pain.
The reality is that there is no perfect time nor perfect set of circumstances to do this. Not even the medical authorities can agree. We know the numbers have stabilized and even flattened. That means increases in cases and deaths are becoming lower and lower. Some eight per cent of those tested have Covid and five percent of that eight per cent are hospitalized. Ninety-two per cent test negative. We know the strain on the hospitals has significantly eased. We know that some therapeutics work against the worst effects. But we also know that new cases will arise under any scenario and we still have no anti-viral and an 18-month lockdown waiting for a vaccine is unthinkable if we want to save the remnants of our lives. There is also another starker reality.
That reality is that the health and economic consequences of the lockdowns and the economic coma western society has put itself in are dire. Eighty per cent of our commerce is not functioning. Job losses total nearly 3,000,000 in Canada as we write this. Unemployment in North America is expected to hit 28-30% by the end of April, numbers that surpass the Great Depression. The consequences of so many shattered lives have already begun to be felt as the numbers of heart attacks, strokes, suicides, cases of conjugal violence and mental depressions spike. Many experts are already warning that the health consequences from our destroyed economies will be substantially greater than those from Covid. And there is one final dark reality. The money will soon run out.
Ottawa and the provinces have spent much of their emergency financial capacities on relief packages. It is not coincidental that all the packages are only for four months from March 15 to July 15. There will be precious little money left past that date. With businesses closed and people jobless, tax revenues have plummeted. With no revenues, and with all the relief packages, governments will be hard pressed to keep the very medical system they sought to save with the lockdowns fully functional much less continue with prolonged relief. We have little choice but to renew.
Not a reckless renewal but a responsible one. As Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said, “This will not be a light switch suddenly moved to on, it will be a dimmer that we will slowly raise.” A responsible renewal using the new 15-minute tests for broader samples of those who are non-symptomatic so we can do better tracking and mitigation by isolating those who are ill while letting those who are not or who have recovered go back to work. A responsible renewal with teams in place constantly monitoring the possibility of a second wave and a logistics team that will have acquired sufficient equipment and therapeutics should there be one.A responsible renewal that helps companies get back in their feet with a reduction in tax and regulatory burdens including a temporary suspension of payroll taxes and QST .
But we as individuals also have a role of responsibility to play. And we cannot dread it. For the responsible renewal to succeed we must engage. And we must be self-reliant and mature enough not to need state security supervision. We must responsibly return to work, and have the discipline to maintain the proper social distancing for at least the several months. We must responsibly send our children back to school and engage with the schools to ensure appropriate safety measures without overreaction and if those measures mean no recesses or unsupervised gatherings then so be it. We must responsibly engage with our local businesses and it is not difficult to keep a social distance in stores or even in restaurants that open only 50% of floor capacity so there can be space between diners. These are not difficult things for us to do. These are not difficult choices to make. It will be a long time before we are even faced with the possibility of large sports and entertainment events in large venues. We can do what we have set out above.
This renewal is not just about money. It is about the quality of our lives. It is about the restoration of our civil and social liberties. These must count. It has been said by many how courageous we have been to lockdown. Now we must rally our resolve for a different kind of courage. George Bernard Shaw wrote in 1928 that, “Liberty demands responsibility. That’s why so many dread it.” Let us demonstrate that we do not dread responsibility. Let us demonstrate that we welcome it. Let us demonstrate our capacity to begin anew.
