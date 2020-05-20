On air
By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

Commerce will restart on Monday. Montreal’s numbers are coming down. We have had under 50 deaths a day from Covid all this week. The lowest numbers in almost two months. But many habits won’t change quickly if at all. Many will continue to work most of their week from home. You’re reading on line. You’re doing graphics with colleagues on line. You’re having meetings on Zoom. And you’re getting your headlines on your phones and screens. Well, The Suburban is bringing you another tool to add to your quiver. Video podcasts bringing you the news you need as you need it straight from our website. We’re calling it The Suburban on Air.You’ll find it an important compliment to our hard copy and website. Our editor Beryl Wajsman will be doing news and editorials on “Beyond the Pages.” Chelsey St-Pierre will bring you business. Mark Lidbetter will be on sports. Mike Cohen will bring you social and entertainment news. And Karen Louis will give you much needed perspective and stress relief on “Just Breathe.” We will also be bringing you fascinating interviews with the decision makers affecting all our lives. Stay tuned. We’ll publish the co-ordinates shortly.

editor@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.