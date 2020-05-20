Commerce will restart on Monday. Montreal’s numbers are coming down. We have had under 50 deaths a day from Covid all this week. The lowest numbers in almost two months. But many habits won’t change quickly if at all. Many will continue to work most of their week from home. You’re reading on line. You’re doing graphics with colleagues on line. You’re having meetings on Zoom. And you’re getting your headlines on your phones and screens. Well, The Suburban is bringing you another tool to add to your quiver. Video podcasts bringing you the news you need as you need it straight from our website. We’re calling it The Suburban on Air.You’ll find it an important compliment to our hard copy and website. Our editor Beryl Wajsman will be doing news and editorials on “Beyond the Pages.” Chelsey St-Pierre will bring you business. Mark Lidbetter will be on sports. Mike Cohen will bring you social and entertainment news. And Karen Louis will give you much needed perspective and stress relief on “Just Breathe.” We will also be bringing you fascinating interviews with the decision makers affecting all our lives. Stay tuned. We’ll publish the co-ordinates shortly.
A new Suburban tool for our New Age
Beryl Wajsman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Bialik High School students help vulnerable seniors
- Petition calls for repeal of CSL's overnight parking law
- Hampstead sets aside $25,000 for local hospitals
- Dormez-vous donating $275,000 in sleep essentials to JGH, Salvation Army
- Hampstead launches 'Smile is contagious' art contest
- Volunteers for elderly face challenging times
- SADB wants its money’s worth from agglomeration
- WIM seeks marked demand for food baskets
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in cellphone tower fires
- Tasso Patsikakis wants to get back on Montreal radio and I love the idea
- CHSLD Vigi D.D.O. reports 64 deaths
- Survey: Permanent closures for many Montreal and Laval restaurants if help does not come soon
- Sunwing introduces new flexible booking and cash back
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules
- Twenty-one COVID deaths in CSL: Mayor
- Keeping her home
- Recipe: Lemon-Tahini Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (3)
- Restore R-scores in CEGEPs (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in cellphone tower fires
- Tasso Patsikakis wants to get back on Montreal radio and I love the idea
- CHSLD Vigi D.D.O. reports 64 deaths
- Survey: Permanent closures for many Montreal and Laval restaurants if help does not come soon
- Sunwing introduces new flexible booking and cash back
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules
- Twenty-one COVID deaths in CSL: Mayor
- Keeping her home
- Recipe: Lemon-Tahini Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (3)
- Restore R-scores in CEGEPs (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Online Poll
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.