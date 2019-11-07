Opinion: Thank you, Mayor Plante, for confusing which date is Halloween

Halloween is October 31st. Period. We shouldn’t move holiday dates based on weather. It is what it is. There’s a thing called "tradition."
As it were, the weather Gods kept it mild on October 31st, albeit wet, but nothing rain boots and an umbrella couldn’t fix along with flashlights and reflective tape, compared to the 100km wind gusts and drop in temperature November 1st, which was I guess what she was trying to avoid yet seems like a ploy to move the holiday to the nearest weekend.
Soft... parents are soft. The argument is: it’s too stressful racing home, eating, going out. Hey, everyone faced this challenge. Butch up. I even had a haunted house in the yard that was removed the same evening.
If you didn’t go out on the 31st, you missed it. Think: Sally, from The Peanuts Halloween Special. She sat in a pumpkin patch all night with Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin only to realize when he never showed that, she missed out on trick-or-treating.
Mayor Plante: the Linus of this one. I hope she’s learned not to try this again.
Laura Muer is a native West Islander and single mom, and she's not defined by life’s curve balls.
