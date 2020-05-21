Karen Louis is a Personal Development and Life Transition Coach. She helps individuals move forward with a comprehensive variety of techniques and knowledge to encourage greater acceptance, balance and self compassion. She can be reached at karenlouis0126@gmail.com.
This Vlog is an introduction to mindfulness, self compassion and greater awareness. Each vlog will introduce the listener to a different type of mindfulness concept and practice. No experience is necessary.
