Mindstrong is the highly successful fundraising program for the fight against mental illness, organized by the Foundation and Auxiliary of the Jewish General Hospital. The event has raised over $7 million in five years and was slated to take place on June 7 before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted everything. It has now been transformed into a campaign. Mike Cohen interviews some of the key players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.