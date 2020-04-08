In response to David Brown’s “Unnecessary panic” Letter to the Editor of March 18th I beg to differ. This is indeed a pandemic throughout Europe, North America and USA and China, Taiwan, etc... I also am impressed with Mr. Legault’s handling of this crisis (despite not voting for him). Mr. Legault did what had to be done in a very calm "paternal manner." Conversely, Trump downplayed this issue stating it would go away (just a few cases and they would disappear). Certainly you cannot compare these two leaders' response to this medical crisis.
Furthermore, I AM frightened of people not following social distancing as well as people celebrating in small and large family gatherings for the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays because they agree that there is no need to panic or maybe they think it will not happen to them. There could be panic if people do not follow rules and hospitals become overwhelmed and people will die not only due to this virus but to lack of supplies or help, etc...
I will not celebrate the holiday with family. I will keep my social distance, wash my hands very well with soap and wear gloves and mask when appropriate. I fervently hope that others will do the same and perhaps less people will be hospitalized and less people will die.
If everyone just follows the guidelines of washing their hands, social distancing, gloves and mask if and when appropriate and avoid all small and large social gatherings then perhaps there will be less reason to panic and this pandemic can begin to decrease and maybe end.
Fern Collier-Pereira
Cote-St-Luc, Qc
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.