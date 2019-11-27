The Plante administration produced a balanced budget but with a whopping 8% increase in spending. For the first time Montreal’s budget will exceed $6 billion. Though city boroughs tax increases were held close to inflation in the 2-3% range with Verdun and CDN/NDG the hardest hit, demerged municipalities were slammed with up tp 11% increases in the cases of Beaconsfield and Hampstead.
Spending breakdowns are as follows: 17.4% for public security,16.4% to service debt , another 10.8% will be used to finance the city’s public transit facilities. Another 10% of the city’s money (10.7% to be exact) is being used to pay for its general administration, the balance (44.7%) of the budget will be used to pay for the city’s sewage and aqueduct facilities, garbage removal, recycling facilities, subsidized housing, sports and leisure.
During her Monday morning press conference that took place in Verdun’s new Maison de la Culture, Plante also had a lot to say about her administration’s new capital works program – worth another $6 Billion in the long term — that’s expected to reflect her administration’s four priorities. These include an emphasis upon mobility, the city’s ecological transition, affordable and accessible housing and the city’s economic development.
According to Montreal Executive Committee President Benoit Dorais, the city can afford to borrow and spend $2 billion per year over three year periods without affecting its credit rating.
Based upon the city’s own documents, over $2B (over three years) of the CPB will go toward assorted mobility initiatives that include money for Montreal’s regional transport agency. This will include money for the island’s new Light Rail Train (under construction) infrastructure and other public transit facilities. Another $150 M will be spent on new public housing that’s meant to help the city build some 12 000 new affordable housing units (as promised) by the end of next year. The budget also calls for some $624 Million that will be used to buy and preserve assorted green space – including the land the city needs to purchase for its massive new ‘Parc de l’Ouest’ project.
