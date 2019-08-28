During the recent summer reception, several members of the city’s extensive heritage community joined CHQ (Canadian Heritage in Québec) director Jacques Archambault over traditional summer fare (including hot dogs, cole slaw and a marvelous potato salad) before stepping into the property’s 19th century stable to see the beginnings of what the CHQ has to offer the city and the nation.
“It’s just the beginning of what we plan to do with this property,” said Archambault. “But we still have a lot of work to do before we get around to opening up the entire stable.”
As the city’s extensive heritage community is already beginning to appreciate what Westmount’s CHQ has to offer, heritage leaders such as Clément Locat and Louis Patenaude understand just how important the old stable (and its contents) will be for future generations of scholars and heritage supporters. While some of its contents have not been moved for at least two to three decades, Archambault told The Suburban that he’s looking forward to cleaning out the barn in order to establish a proper (and safe) exhibition space for the CHQ’s extensive collection of 19th century artifacts. While the Hurtubise family’s archives will continue to provide the CHQ with the extensive and detailed documentation that continues to define the city’s 19th century history, artifacts such as the exhibition’s baling fork provide the details about what it was like to manage and work the farm during the 19th century. Other supporters are looking forward to seeing what the CHQ will be doing to restore the two farmer’s tumbrels that are presently being stored in one of the organization’s properties. As they were the ordinary farmer’s “pick-up” truck of their time, these wagons are probably the only ones left in a nation that used to rely upon them for all of their rural transportation.
Later, during the association’s late-afternoon wine & cheese party, friends and supporters were pleased to meet former NDP leader Thomas ‘Tom’ Mulcair, who told The Suburban that “my grandfather was born in this house.” As a direct descendant of the young family that originally settled the property during the time when it was known as La Côte Folle during the dangerous 17th century, Mulcair also mentioned that he was looking forward to the Hurtubise family’s reception that will be held on the old property at the end of September.
