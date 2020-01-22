The city of Pointe-Claire is applying a new measure named “Zone 50” to reduce traffic surrounding its three train stations. The zone applications will come into effect on March 9, 2020.
Zone 50 will be a paid street parking area which will be reserved for residents living around the Cedar, Pointe-Claire and Valois train stations.
According to the city, “this initiative aims to control access to street parking for public transport users and vehicle owners living in these areas, given the work underway to develop the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).”
Parking permits will be required and will be issued as of February 10, four weeks before the new zones come into effect. Parking will be reserved from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. The zone requirements will not apply on weekend days.
The first permit for each address will be provided free of charge and will be valid for two years. Moving forward, the permits, per two-year period, will be available at a cost of $20 per vehicle.
