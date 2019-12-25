Last week, a 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle which collided into a viaduct on Harwood road at the intersection of the Highway 30 overpass. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the victim was alone in his vehicle.
The young man sustained major injuries as a result of the accident and was in critical condition while being transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after arriving.
An investigation by the Surete du Quebec (SQ) is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash. There is no clear indication relative to the cause of the accident. According to SQ spokesperson, Stephanie Jauvin, no hypothesis has been more relevant than another at this stage of the investigation.
The area was blocked off Saturday night and has since been re-opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.