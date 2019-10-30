Work on Dorval’s commercial district slated to start by end of next year

The city of Dorval has consulted residents through public forums, initiated a traffic study and is now budgeting for the revitalization of the city’s commercial district.
The village area, concentrated between St. Charles Avenue and Dorval Avenue, will see changes to its pedestrian walkways, more green space as well as turning the area into a meeting place for activities and concerts.
By the end of next year, the city plans to begin the process of burying the electrical wires, much like what was accomplished in Sainte Anne-e-Bellevue’s Main Street a few years back.
The primary renovations will start in 2021 and include grander work such as changing the current parking structures, the installation of new benches, drinking fountains and even refuse containers as well as the creation of urban furniture to promote the agora concept of the new main street’s design and concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.