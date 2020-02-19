“Teresa was not only the co-founder and Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence for 17 years, but she led the Residence to what it is today, made a difference for so many people and inspired us to pursue her vision,” said Russell Williams.
The former Nelligan MNA and centre co-founder was talking about the legacy Teresa Dellar left. And because of her tireless dedication and altruistic nature, Williams announced at last week’s Valentine’s Ball that the centre is to be renamed the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence.
“Her contribution to the Residence, the patients, the community and the cause is invaluable. Renaming the Residence in her honour was a natural fit,” Williams said.
The 21st annual ball also garnered a record contribution of $640,000 for the cause. It was held at the Château Vaudreuil’s Pavillon-sur-le-Lac.
“The Valentine’s Day Ball is an important tradition, not only to raise funds for the Residence, but also to raise awareness about the importance of palliative care and the role of the Residence in the community,” said Dale Weil, the centre’s new executive director.
“I am extremely grateful for the support we receive. This record amount will allow us to continue to provide our daily care with compassion,” said Weil.
“The resounding success of this 21st edition of the Ball is possible thanks to a dedicated team that works each year with determination to organize the Residence’s most important fundraising event,” said event chair Linda Ward O’Farrell.
