Wilkinson talks Failure at Zonta International Women's Day Luncheon

As part of International Women’s Day, that took place last Sunday, soccer phenom and local hero Rhian Wilkinson will be back on the West Island to speak as the guest of honour for the Zonta International Women's Day Luncheon taking place in Dorval this Saturday.
The paid event goes towards bursaries and scholarships for young women pursuing nursing and Wilkinson’s speech will focus on failure.
And while Wilkinson is the Canadian Coach for the u20 women’s team and assistant coach for the senior team, is a Olympic medal winner and played for the Canadian National Soccer Team, her life has had obstacles.
“Rhian had a checkered academic career, got cut from her high school team, had to change schools and her twin sister was a year ahead of her in school which was hard on Rhian,” Shan Evans, Rhian’s mother, told The Suburban.
But Rhian had help from her parents “because we were her advocates and I wonder where she would have been without advocacy?” said Evans.
Her proud mom credits the help her family gave, encouraging her to try other sports “and she was very good at ringuette and hockey. She also ended up as her high school’s valedictorian.”
Rhian’s speech “will be inspirational for young women to empower, encourage and support them in all that they do,” said Evans. “Kids today needs advocates to succeed.”
The Zonta International Women's Day Luncheon takes place this Saturday, March 14th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bijou Resto, Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal in Dorval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.