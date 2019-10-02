WICWC nets $270,000 in golf tourney

At their most recent fundraiser, the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre raised $270,000 at its golf tournament held recently at the Club Saint-Raphaël.
“The WICWC helps people with cancer from all over Montreal, including the West Island and surrounding areas,” said WICWC Chairman Leslie Machan. “It does this without any funding from the government, Centraide or cancer agencies.”
“Cancer affects more than the part of the body with the disease. It also affects the mind, body and spirit,” said Debbie Magwood, founder and Executive Director. “Our wellness programs complement medical therapy by concentrating on these important areas of both the person with cancer and their caregiver.”
More than 200 golfers took part in order to raise funds for the centre to continue to offer its myriad of programs designed to help-patients as well as their loved ones deal and defeat cancer.
It is because of efforts like the golf tournament that WICWC can offer their services free of charge.
To learn more about the centre, go online at www.wicwc.org
