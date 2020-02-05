WICS’ Red & White Benefit Evening raises $275,000

The most recent fundraiser hosted by West Island Community Shares (WICS), the very popular Red & White Beneift Evening, raised a record breaking $ 275,000 at the event held last week. Over 300 people attended the sumptuous dinner at 40 Westt.
This year’s benefit featured an original concept of honouring ten West Island businesswomen for their philanthropic activism.
“This is a unique event for a unique organization,” said Michel Béland, WICS Board President. “For the first time this year, we are celebrating 10 influential businesswomen who have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to supporting a vibrant and healthy West Island community. We chose to celebrate these women who support not only West Island Community Shares, but many other worthwhile organisations.
“They are exceptional leaders, who take pride in helping others, and often do so behind the scenes. We decided it was time to shed the light on these exceptional businesswomen philanthropists,” Béland said.
The exceptional women highlighted at this year’s event were Teresa Broccolini, Director of Property Management at Broccolini Inc. who works with Habitat for Humanity, Lakeshore Hospital and the West Island Mission; philanthropist and administrator Chantal Carrier who works with “60 Million Girls” the social economy enterprise fund of PME-MTL West Island; Eva Chalkiadakis, Development Manager of Scotiabank who helps with the Rick Hansen Foundation; senior partner in family law at Robinson Sheppard Shapiro Brigitte Garceau who is a board member of the West-Island Women’s Shelter and has been a volunteer at Centre Bienvenue and the Heart & Stroke Foundation among other charities; Lolita Guerrera, Vice President, Commercial Markets, RBC who does work with Ronald McDonald House, Centraide and the Cancer Research Society; BMO Regional Vice President Frederica Jones who helps Community Shares, the Kids Help Phone and SPCA Montreal; Roberta Lacey, head of marketing at AVON who does work with the Avon Foundation of Women Canada, Big Brother Big Sister Canada andf Community Shares; Anna Mormina and Angela Martignetti, co-owners of MFLEURS who help with the Montreal Children’s Hospital, Dans la rue, and JDRF; Rhonda O’Gallagher, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Pfizer Canada who helps the West Island Palliative Care Residence, the Canadian Paralympic Foundation and Community Shares and Karine Thibert, Senior Manager for Commercial Banking at National Bank who helps with Bike for Youths for Community Shares, Fondation Martin-Matte and Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence.
“Although we are shedding light on these women tonight for their outstanding work, we recognize that many more men and women continue to offer their valuable time, expertise and financial support to many worthwhile organisations across the West Island and beyond,” said WICS Executive Director, Sophie McCann.
Since 2005, the Red & White night has raised more than two million dollars for area West Island charities. This year’s $275,000 helps with the agency’s goal of raising $1.3 million in this year’s charitable campaign.
