WICS launches Powered by Kids for Kids program

At the end of this school year, two West Island elementary schools took part in fundraising activities that benefitted West Island Community Shares (WICS).
Students at St. John Fisher organized a community walk while students at Christmas Park held a car wash with all of the funds for WICS.
“Many schools help us out as they have dedicated teachers or social action teams who like to help others,” WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann told The Suburban.
“But then the summer comes and we wanted a way to encourage students to still help out so we have started Powered by Kids for Kids,” McCann said.
The program is designed so that West Island kids can do something to raise funds that will help out their less fortunate peers. Recent stats for WICS were sobering considering that 63% of all users of the many services WICS provide for are aged 25 and under while 40% of food bank users in the West Island are children.
“Our food banks are feeding many of our West Island kids,” said McCann.
McCann is hoping that during the dog days of summer when kids get bored or on a rainy day, parents will “plant the seed for the kids to give back. It does not have to be complicated.”
Some ideas include setting up a 50-50 draw at their community pool, set up a lemonade stand or hold a bake sale since “every bit helps,” said McCann.
“Sometimes people will hold an event and say ‘we only raised 50$’ whereas they should be proud that they are helping because you thought of someone else,” said McCann.
“Let us know what you’ve done and send us some photos so that we can post and hare your initiatives to give others ideas,” McCann said.
For further details, consult WICS online at https://www.communityshares.ca.
