WICC gets donated car for students in mechanics program

Students at the West Island Career Centre will be able to work even more hands on on their automotive projects with a recent donation of a vehicle by the Spinelli Group.
The mechanics program was awarded a 2012 electric Nissan Leaf that will benefit the almost 200 students enrolled in the program.
With the donated vehicle, students will have a first hand chance to work on and learn about the electric engine process.
Besides the mechanics program, WICC offers courses in the health and business domains and since the centre focuses on the “application of real world skills,” WICC Director Jad Deegan was very “thankful” for the donated vehicle.
