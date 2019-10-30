WICA seeking volunteers to match with area seniors living alone

Fall is out in all its multi coloured glory. And soon enough, winter boots and clothes will be the next fashion choice as the snow comes. But for too many West Island residents, particularly senior citizens living alone, the change of season doesn’t bring the promise of outdoor activities without help.
West Island Citizen Advocacy (WICA) is seeking volunteers to match with a number of senior citizen women for help with errands but notably for social interaction.
A senior lady in Lachine would really enjoy a female match to “help shorten the long quiet and dull days that I spend in the residence. I like to go to the Lachine shopping mall on 32nd avenue and to the bank occasionally.” She is a bilingual speaker who uses a walker to get around town.
A man in his 50s who lives in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough would love a male match “for friendly visits and social outings. I like to play cards, go for walks and shop.” The gentleman, a real sports fan, has a few health issues but would appreciate a few hours of a someone’s time.
A Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue resident in her 90s would “really enjoy spending some time with a lighthearted female volunteer. I like small walks to the nearby park, or going to local coffee shops to enjoy a pastry and a cup of coffee. I am a very kind, sociable and compassionate lady.”
A woman in her 60s in Ste. Genevieve is hoping for a female volunteer match as she would lie someone to accompany her to the Pointe Claire library, bake some tasty desserts and “even go for walks to sit by the water near my home. I enjoy watching cooking shows and reading mystery novels. I may appear shy, but I am very kind-hearted, always smiley and sociable.”
To find out about spending some time with these seniors or other volunteer poortunities at West Island Citizen Advocacy, call 514.694.5850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.