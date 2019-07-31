So the lovely summer is upon us where work schedules slow down and there is ample time to visit with family and friends.
But what if you are an isolated senior whose adult children have moved away and all you have is time but noone to share it with?
For too many West Island seniors, social isolation is all too real but thanks to West Island Citizen Advocacy (WICA), they have a volunteer and matching program so that seniors living alone seeking company can be teamed up with kind hearted volunteers with some time to spare and love to give.
If you and your loved ones have some free time this summer, there are several seniors needing volunteers to.
WICA is hoping to match volunteers with a Beaconsfield gentleman in his 80s who enjoys watching sports and would like to have a male friend to watch with him or go to a visit to his favourite eatery, Le Manoir in Pointe Claire.
A woman in her 80s in Dollard-des-Ormeaux who speaks Greek would love to meet a female volunteer to visit her at her residence to share time and enjoy some great stories.
In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, a man in his late 70s who speaks six different languages would greatly benefit from a male volunteer to go on some social outings in the community as well as a gentleman in his 80s who loves music and his two cats would also like a male friend for some outdoor walking.
To volunteer, call WICA at 514.694.5850 ext. 26.
