Now that winter is upon us and the holiday season is a pleasant memory, several West Island municipalities are preparing their annual winter festivals to delight the young and young at heart.
The city of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue is holding it’s outdoor fun the weekend of Saturday, February 1st with a number of activities.
Teaming up with the Morgan Arboretum, this family based afternoon runs from noon till 4 p.m. will feature a myriad of outdoor activities like cross country skiing, snow sculpture building, sledding or hiking. There is no entry fee and hot cholocate is free but there is a paid barbecue on site.
The ever popular bed races on Main Street take place at 6:30 and are designated for the 18 and older set. Teams can be registered prior to this Saturday at loisirs@sadb.qc.ca.
That night from 7 to 9, dance under the stars at the Outdoor Disco & Winter Festive Bar that takes place in front of city hall.
Dorval’s winter fest kicks off Saturday, February 1st as well with a dynamic skating performance by Threshold and attendees are encouraged to bring their skates to have fun on ice following their fast moving spectacle. The fun starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Dorval Arena.
That Thursday, comedians will take the stage at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, performing for adults and for $24, it includes an Italian meal.
On Saturday, there will afternoon activities for the whole family that will feature lunch, a candy bar, face and nail painting, big bounce games and the screening of Racetime between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre.
The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux will hosts its afternoon carnival on Saturday, February 1st with a tentative date for the following Saturday in the event of inclement weather.
All the fun takes place at Centennial Park from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include horse drawn wagon rides, a heated igloo, a large bonfire and even fire breathers will be there so bring a headlamp to get a taste of the taffy on the snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.