Some 1,000 litres of diesel fuel from a transport vehicle belonging to a company called Mazout-Belanger leaked out over four kilometers of road last Friday in Dorval’s industrial sector. The truck driver arrived at one of his destination points, on his route in Dorval, when he noticed the leak caused by a mechanical defect on the truck at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday morning, at which point he closed the valves on his truck and alerted the authorities.
Montreal’s fire department responded to the call on St-Francois Rd. near Hymus Blvd. and took swift measures to secure the area, which was closed off to traffic for several hours. Firefighters poured absorbents onto the roads and covered the sewer entries in the area to eliminate the risk of potentially harmful environmental consequences resulting from the leak. Public Works was advised of the incident as a precautionary measure. “Our number one priority is to ensure the safety of citizens and of our staff,” Montreal’s fire department chief of operations Felix Drolet told The Suburban.
“Our second immediate priority is to protect the environment.” he explained.
The fuel leaked from a 7,000-litre capacity tank. The leak was contained at that point. The 6,000 litres of fuel that remained in the tank was carefully transferred from one truck to another – a difficult procedure which required extensive cautionary maneuvers.
Sani-Nord, a private company specializing in environmental work, was hired by Mazout-Belanger to clean up the mess after firefighters managed to contain the leak. “This was a very stressful and expensive day for us.” Mazout Belanger’s Co-Owner and Director General Francois Lemaire, told The Suburban. “On a positive note and more importantly, our driver is safe and he reacted properly by effectively following protocol. The safety of our staff and the public is always our priority.” he said.
The area was re-opened to traffic after the leak was contained— however, the Sani-Nord clean-up crew continued to work diligently for hours, repeating the suction process several times over each section of ground affected by the leak.
