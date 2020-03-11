A fire erupted at 40 Westt, the well-known restaurant, last Saturday evening. “We heard a bang coming from the roof,” Tino Teixeira, 40 Westt restaurant manager, told The Suburban.
“We noticed smoke coming down the ventilation system and immediately evacuated the restaurant according to our security protocol.” he explained. “When we got outside, we could see that the roof was on fire.”
Firefighters were called to the scene and immediately proceeded to put out the flames on the roof and formulated a plan to limit the spread of the fire. “They were very quick and efficient,” Teixeira reported to The Suburban. “They managed to contain the interior damage to the kitchen area only.”
According to the preliminary investigation report of the incident, the “bang” that was heard was the explosion of the motor that powers the system, which occurred as a result of the fire that ignited in the main grill’s exhaust system.
Teixeira acted quickly and managed to safely evacuate 175 customers and 60 employees who were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. After completing the evacuation, he did a head count and then proceeded to call each customer who had later reservations for that evening to inform them of the incident. “I still have to accommodate my customers.” he said to The Suburban with a faint smile, standing outside in the cold and looking up at the restaurant’s roof.
No major injuries were reported as a result of the fire, however multiple people amongst those that remained in the restaurant parking lot in the hour following the start of the fire were coughing heavily.
After the site was cleared for entry by firefighters, restaurant staff — who had remained at the site throughout the whole ordeal — returnåed indoors to clean the tables and visually assess the damage.
A restoration crew began working on Sunday to clear the damage caused by the smoke and flames.
According to Teixeira, they expect to resume regular service as early as next weekend.
